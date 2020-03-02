The much-loved Seiko 5 Sports line gets a much-awaited rebirth

MECHANICAL watch enthusiasts may look back fondly on the Seiko 5 Sports. First released back in the 1968, it became something of a collector's item among mechanical watch enthusiasts, mostly because of its "go-anywhere" qualities.

The beloved timepiece was recently reborn through a new design and collection — "with all the same values but a fresh new look," as a press statement from Seiko goes. The latest release was inspired by over 50 years of the line's success.

Continue reading below ↓

It now comes in five styles: Sports, Suits, Specialist, Street, and Sense. Each model from the new lineup features an updated rendition of the popular case, as well as the same arrow-shaped minute hands, distinctive hour markers, and one-way rotating bezel.

They all have the automatic Caliber 4R36 movement, and come complete with 24 jewels, optional manual-winding, a 41-hour power reserve, and a hacking second hand.

Its five styles — namely Sports, Suits, Specialist, Street, and Sense — have no fewer than 27 executions, and new dials with three-dimensional hour markers, as well as mention steel mesh, silicone, and leather straps/bracelets.



