Samsung Galaxy S22 line is faster, sleeker, slightly more affordable

A MOMENT of silence, please, for the Samsung Galaxy Note. Once the electronic giant’s specs flagship, with its signature stylus, the Note has been quietly discontinued, its features and positioning now officially absorbed into Samsung’s S line.
For what is the Galaxy S22 Ultra except a Note by another name? It has the latest specs, a sizable 6.8-inch screen, and even a little housing for the S Pen — something last year’s S21 Ultra didn’t have.
Compared to last year’s curvier model, the S22 Ultra has a more angular, geometric frame (like a Note!). It also ditches the camera array at the back for four embedded lenses: a 108MP wide, a 12MP ultrawide, and two 10MP telephotos. A new 4nm chip powers everything under the hood, with a 5,000 mAh battery chipping in the fuel.
Specs-wise, Samsung offers three choices — Option A: 128GB storage with 8GB RAM; Option B: 256GB storage with 8GB RAM; and the priciest, beefiest Option C: 512GB with 12GB RAM.
The base S22 Ultra is cheaper by P1,000 compared to the S21 Ultra. Check out the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra prices below:
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
128GB storage/8GB RAM: P68,990
256GB storage/12GB RAM: P72,990
512GB storage/12GB RAM: P80,990
Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ get slightly smaller screens (0.1 inch smaller, to be precise), and smaller batteries (300 mAh smaller, to be precise), but in a thinner, more svelte design. They also both get Samsung’s brand-new chip, Gorilla Glass Victus Plus on the back (last year’s S21 had a “glasstic” back), and improved camera technology.
The S22+ has similar specs to the S22, but with a bigger 6.6-inch screen, a bigger 4,500 mAh battery, and a bigger 256GB storage. In contrast, the S22 has a 6.1-inch screen, a 3,700 mAh battery, and 128GB of storage.
Here are the prices for the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+. Compared to last year’s S21 line, the S22 is P2,000 cheaper, while the S22+ is P1,000 cheaper.
Samsung Galaxy S22
128GB storage/8GB of RAM: P45,990
Samsung Galaxy S22+
256GB storage/8GB of RAM: P56,990
Whether you get a base S22, a S22+, or the S22 Ultra, you'll get enhanced camera performance, the benefits of a faster processor, brighter display, and a tweaked thinner design.
Here are the full specs for each phone.
Samsung Galaxy S22
OS: Android 12
Display: 6.1-inch OLED
Resolution: 1080x2340
Max refresh rate: Up to 120Hz
Dimensions: 70.6 x 146 x 7.6 mm
Weight: 168g
Battery: 3,700 mAh
Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128 GB
Rear Cameras: 50MP wide, 12 MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto
Front Camera: 10MP
Rear Video: 8K at 24fps, 4K at 60fps
Port: USB-C
S Pen: No support
Biometrics: Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, facial recognition
Protection: IP68
Ultra Wideband: No
Wireless Charging Support: Yes
Samsung Galaxy S22+
OS: Android 12
Display: 6.6-inch OLED
Resolution: 1080x2340
Max refresh rate: Up to 120Hz
Dimensions: 75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6 mm
Weight: 196g
Battery: 4,500 mAh
Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256 GB
Rear Cameras: 50MP wide, 12 MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto
Front Camera: 10MP
Rear Video: 8K at 24fps, 4K at 60fps
Port: USB-C
S Pen: No support
Biometrics: Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, facial recognition
Protection: IP68
Ultra Wideband: Yes
Wireless Charging Support: Yes
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
OS: Android 12
Display: 6.8-inch OLED
Resolution: 1440x3088
Max refresh rate: Up to 120Hz
Dimensions: 77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9 mm
Weight: 229g
Battery: 5,000 mAh
Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
RAM: 8GB/12GB
Storage: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB
Rear Cameras: 108MP wide, 12 MP ultrawide, twin 10MP telephoto
Front Camera: 40MP
Rear Video: 8K at 24fps, 4K at 60fps
Port: USB-C
S Pen: Supported
Biometrics: Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, facial recognition
Protection: IP68
Ultra Wideband: Yes
Wireless Charging Support: Yes
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.