Samsung Galaxy S22 line is faster, sleeker, slightly more affordable

A MOMENT of silence, please, for the Samsung Galaxy Note. Once the electronic giant’s specs flagship, with its signature stylus, the Note has been quietly discontinued, its features and positioning now officially absorbed into Samsung’s S line.

For what is the Galaxy S22 Ultra except a Note by another name? It has the latest specs, a sizable 6.8-inch screen, and even a little housing for the S Pen — something last year’s S21 Ultra didn’t have.

Compared to last year’s curvier model, the S22 Ultra has a more angular, geometric frame (like a Note!). It also ditches the camera array at the back for four embedded lenses: a 108MP wide, a 12MP ultrawide, and two 10MP telephotos. A new 4nm chip powers everything under the hood, with a 5,000 mAh battery chipping in the fuel.





Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Specs-wise, Samsung offers three choices — Option A: 128GB storage with 8GB RAM; Option B: 256GB storage with 8GB RAM; and the priciest, beefiest Option C: 512GB with 12GB RAM.

The base S22 Ultra is cheaper by P1,000 compared to the S21 Ultra. Check out the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra prices below:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

128GB storage/8GB RAM: P68,990

256GB storage/12GB RAM: P72,990

512GB storage/12GB RAM: P80,990

Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ get slightly smaller screens (0.1 inch smaller, to be precise), and smaller batteries (300 mAh smaller, to be precise), but in a thinner, more svelte design. They also both get Samsung’s brand-new chip, Gorilla Glass Victus Plus on the back (last year’s S21 had a “glasstic” back), and improved camera technology.





Continue reading below ↓





The S22+ has similar specs to the S22, but with a bigger 6.6-inch screen, a bigger 4,500 mAh battery, and a bigger 256GB storage. In contrast, the S22 has a 6.1-inch screen, a 3,700 mAh battery, and 128GB of storage.

Here are the prices for the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+. Compared to last year’s S21 line, the S22 is P2,000 cheaper, while the S22+ is P1,000 cheaper.

Continue reading below ↓

Samsung Galaxy S22

128GB storage/8GB of RAM: P45,990

Samsung Galaxy S22+

256GB storage/8GB of RAM: P56,990

Whether you get a base S22, a S22+, or the S22 Ultra, you'll get enhanced camera performance, the benefits of a faster processor, brighter display, and a tweaked thinner design.

Here are the full specs for each phone.

Samsung Galaxy S22

OS: Android 12

Display: 6.1-inch OLED

Resolution: 1080x2340

Max refresh rate: Up to 120Hz

Dimensions: 70.6 x 146 x 7.6 mm

Weight: 168g

Battery: 3,700 mAh

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128 GB

Rear Cameras: 50MP wide, 12 MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto

Front Camera: 10MP

Rear Video: 8K at 24fps, 4K at 60fps

Port: USB-C

S Pen: No support

Biometrics: Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, facial recognition

Protection: IP68

Ultra Wideband: No

Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Samsung Galaxy S22+

OS: Android 12

Display: 6.6-inch OLED

Resolution: 1080x2340

Max refresh rate: Up to 120Hz

Continue reading below ↓

Dimensions: 75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6 mm

Weight: 196g

Battery: 4,500 mAh

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256 GB

Rear Cameras: 50MP wide, 12 MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto

Front Camera: 10MP

Rear Video: 8K at 24fps, 4K at 60fps

Port: USB-C

S Pen: No support

Biometrics: Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, facial recognition

Protection: IP68

Ultra Wideband: Yes

Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

OS: Android 12

Display: 6.8-inch OLED

Resolution: 1440x3088

Max refresh rate: Up to 120Hz

Dimensions: 77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9 mm

Weight: 229g

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM: 8GB/12GB

Storage: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB

Rear Cameras: 108MP wide, 12 MP ultrawide, twin 10MP telephoto

Front Camera: 40MP

Rear Video: 8K at 24fps, 4K at 60fps

Port: USB-C

S Pen: Supported

Biometrics: Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, facial recognition

Protection: IP68

Ultra Wideband: Yes

Wireless Charging Support: Yes

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.