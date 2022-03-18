For P22,990 up, new Samsung Galaxy A53 5G delivers beefier battery, better display

THE SAMSUNG Galaxy A5X line has always been a solid, dependable mid-ranger that packs in useful specs for a decent price.

Last year, the Galaxy A52 5G dropped for P23,999, featuring a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen and a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. Its successor, the A53 5G — just revealed today — bumps up the display to 120Hz, which means you’ll get smooth scrolling and better gaming experiences.

A new chip also amps up the processing power. Plus, Samsung ramped up the battery for the A53. It’s now 500 mAH larger, and with its 5,000 mAH capacity, the tech giant promises two days of battery life.

Unfortunately, there’s no more headphone jack. If you plan to listen to music on your phone in privacy, you’ll definitely need some wireless cans or buds, or a USB-C adapter. A charger is also not included.





Galaxy A53 5G Philippine prices

Galaxy A53 5G (GB RAM, 128GB storage): P22,990 (Online Exclusive)

Galaxy A53 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB storage): P23,490

Galaxy A53 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB storage): P25,490

Available April 1.

Meanwhile, Samsung also unveiled the Samsung A33 5G, which is virtually identical to the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, except with a 90Hz screen refresh, a slightly downgraded main camera (48MP, as compared to the A53’s 64MP), and a side fingerprint scanner (instead of the in-display one on the A53). Oh, and it has a headphone jack.

Galaxy A33 5G Philippine prices

Galaxy A33 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB storage): P18,990 (Online Exclusive)

Galaxy A33 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB storage, white): P19,990 (Online Exclusive)

Galaxy A33 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB storage): P19,990

Galaxy A33 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB storage): P21,990

Galaxy A33 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB storage, white): P21,990 (Online Exclusive)

Available April 22.

Finally, the Philippines will also be one of the markets to get the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, which features a different chip from the A53 and A33. It also has a bigger screen, a microSD card slot, and a 108MP main camera.

It will, naturally, be the most expensive in the new A5X line.

Galaxy A73 5G Philippine prices

Galaxy A73 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB storage): P29, 990

Galaxy A73 5G (8GB RAM, 128 GB storage): P27,990

Galaxy A73 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB storage): P26,990 (Online Exclusive)

Available April 22.

