Ronaldo resurrects 10-year-old iPod Shuffle in pregame tunnel walk

At the run-up to Juventus' Monday match against Cagliari at his team's home pitch in Turin, Ronaldo was spotted sporting an ancient gadget clipped to the side of his tie.

Yes, that is a powder blue 4th generation iPod Shuffle, first released in 2010 with a whopping 2 GB of storage space. That's around 500 to 1,000 songs, if you're keeping score.

Was Ronaldo genuinely listening to music on a decade-old device that he dug out of his gadget graveyard? (And with pristine white wired headphones, no less?) Or was he feeling a bit sentimental, perhaps remembering where he was 10 years ago, when the iPod Shuffle was the cool new thing and he ruled at Real Madrid?

But at the match, he was as dominant as he's even been, propelling Juve to a 4-0 victory and scoring a hat trick in an explosive second half performance.

Maybe next match he'll bring an iPod Nano.