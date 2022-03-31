Wireless earphones from ROG offers noise canceling, water resistance for just P4,490

AT LAST, the Cetra True Wireless earbuds from Republic of Gamers have arrived, and they’re packing a ton of features for a can’t-miss price.

ASUS’ gamer-focused brand first released the Cetra as wired in-ear gaming earphones two years ago, with ROG’s sharp and distinctive eye logo glowing in menacingly from each earpiece. The Cetra True Wireless doubles down on the gamer-centric design, with sharp angles and all-black build.

But like it says on the tin, this new Cetra ditches the cords for a true wireless experience. Sound is delivered by 10mm drivers, and you can double tap on each bud to turn on active noise cancelation (ANC) and tune out the world.

With ANC on, the battery can last up to 22 hours — 5 hours on its own, with the charging case providing an extra 17 hours of juice. Turn off noise cancelation, and ROG claims that battery life can go up to 27 hours.

ROG Cetra True Wireless, P4,490





In addition, the earphones come with IPX4 splash-proof resistance to help protect the device.

The ROG Cetra True Wireless is out now for just P4,490 at ASUS Republic of Gamers Davao, the ROG Concept Store in Gilmore, as well as authorized resellers like Datablitz, Game One PH, PC Chain, PC Configure Computer Center, PC Hub, Tech 2027, and Strategic Technologies.

