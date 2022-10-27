Gadgets

REVIEW: New-look IdeaPad Gaming 3i delivers the goods

by Lio Mangubat
1 Hour ago
undefined
PHOTO: Jham Mariano

THE NEW IdeaPad Gaming 3i is thicc.

And by that, we mean that the 2022 version went through a significant redesign that adds a butt-like rear bumper to the laptop hinge. It definitely looks good, adding much-needed personality to Lenovo's gaming laptop.

But how well does it perform under pressure? Watch our review below.

WATCH: The IdeaPad Gaming 3i (2022), reviewed

Watch Now
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

Read Next
read more stories about:
Watch Now
Sorry, no results found for
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Jham Mariano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again