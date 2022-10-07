Got older iPhones? Trade them in at Power Mac Center for these iPhone 14 discounts

WITH MULTIPLE branches nationwide, you’ll likely pick up your new iPhone from Power Mac Center or The Loop.

In preparation for the new phone’s launch on October 14, the premium Apple reseller has announced its price tiers for the iPhone 14 fam. Fair warning: They’re slightly more expensive than the Philippine prices offered in the Apple website.

The iPhone 14 starts at P61,990, and the iPhone 14 Plus starts at P68,990. Going up to the Pro family, the iPhone 14 Pro starts at P76,990, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at P83,990.

View Power Mac and The Loop prices of iPhone 14 family here:







ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

If you’re looking to save a little bit of cash, you can also trade in your old iPhones. According to Power Mac Center, “PMC customers and iPhone users who will trade in their iPhone 13 can save up to P51,000 when they upgrade to the new iPhone 14 family.

“Meanwhile, iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 trade-ins will get P1,000 off on top of the trade-in value for the iPhone 14 models.”

Power Mac Center adds that you can pay via cash and straight payment, but installment payment terms of up to 24 months on select banks are also available.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

iPhone 14 midnight launch returns

For Apple diehards, the midnight launch makes a return. It will be held on midnight of Friday, October 14, 2022.

“All year long, we’ve been saying there’s an iPhone for all. We have focused on improving accessibility by opening various platforms—both online and offline—for customers to purchase their favorite Apple devices,” said Joey Alvarez, Power Mac Center’s director of product management and marketing, in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

He added: “We also helped make it possible for all to afford the devices they want with wide payment options to choose from.”

Power Mac Center is also offering a wide variety of freebies and raffles for those who’ll buy a unit, or preorder from today, October 7, to October 13. For example, every iPhone purchase gets you up to 50 percent off on AirPods and 10 percent off on Apple-branded iPhone cases. Beats by Dr. Dre fan? You’ll get 15 percent off on their products. Meanwhile, up to 25 percent off can be shaved off on select non-Apple accessories.

For full details on preorder deals, tap here.

You can preorder via all Power Mac Center and The Loop branches. Online, you can also do it on the retailer’s web store, Viber store, and Shopee storefront.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.