Racer Eduardo Coseteng becomes first Pinoy to enter Formula 4

BRITISH FIA Formula 4 has made it official: Argenti Motorsport has snapped up 17-year-old Eduardo Coseteng as its third driver.

He will be joining Australia’s Marcos Flack and Peru’s Matias Zagazeta in the team’s second year in Formula 4.

This makes Coseteng the “first driver from the Philippines to enter Britain’s FIA Formula 4 series,” as the series' official site notes.

“After some great years in karting, I’m excited to be making the move into single-seater racing for the first time this season. British F4 is a brilliant series and I’m looking forward to joining the grid,” Coseteng said in an interview with FIA Formula 4.

He added, “I’m pleased to be racing with Argenti Motorsport. They’ve been fantastic with me during our initial tests together, and we’re making some good progress. I can’t wait to get the season started in May. Lakas ng Pinoy!”

According to the site, the young racer — whose father is famed racer Jody Coseteng — got his roaring start in karting, winning the Asian Karting Open Championship junior titles four years ago. In 2019, he also won the Macau International Kart Grand Prix.

He only began pre-season testing with Argenti over the past few months.

The British F4 championship will commence on May 8 and 9.