Sony to livestream PS5 unveiling at midnight tonight

The wait for the PlayStation 5 is over.

Well, almost.

In a few hours, Sony will be taking a "deep dive" into the PS5 via live stream on PlayStation.Blog.

According to the official PlayStation Twitter account, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will discuss the next-gen console, particularly "how it will shape the future of games," at 12 a.m. Philippine Time (or 9 a.m. Pacific Time).

With almost everyone holed up at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, online viewership is expected to skyrocket. Limited information is available on the highly anticipated unit (previously leaked specs have yet to be verified), which is why the PS5 unveiling will answer many fan questions.

Will we get a price or at least a release date?