New MacBook Air with M1 chip now in Power Mac Center for P56,990

THE new M1 chip on the MacBooks has been hailed as a game changer.

Apple’s new silicon — moving on from its usual Intel chips into its own custom processor — has been called as “very impressive” by The Verge and “faster than any other laptop chip” by The Guardian.

The result? Better speed, better performance, and way longer battery life than perhaps any other laptop out there. The Verge’s Nilay Patel clocked in 10 hours on a charge in his review of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 chip, while Samuel Gibbs of The Guardian got 16 — yes, sixteen — hours on a charge while reviewing the M1 version of the MacBook Air.

Now, you can see for yourself, as Power Mac Center is offering the MacBook Air with 256GB of space for P56,990.

The 512GB version, meanwhile, retails for P70,990.

Looking for the 13-inch MacBook Pro instead? (It comes with an inbuilt fan for more consistent performance.) It goes for P73,990 for the 256GB version, and P85,990 for the 512GB version.

Check out the online listing for the Air here, and the Pro here.

Take note that Power Mac Center's prices are P2,000 more expensive than Apple's official retail prices. According to Apple's listings, the MacBook Air costs P54,990 and P68,990, respectively, for the 256GB and 512GB versions. The Pro, meanwhile, is P71,990 and P83,990.

The retailer warned that there is “limited supply,” and that you should call ahead in its branches at Greenbelt 3, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, The Annex at SM North EDSA, TriNoma, SM Aura Premier, Power Plant Mall, Robinsons Magnolia, SM City Marikina, The Podium, Ayala Malls Vertis North, Glorietta 5, and Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

The new M1 system on chip, or SoC, is similar to that used in iPhones and iPads, and combines CPU and graphics card into a highly efficient eight-core system.

