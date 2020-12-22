Petron apologizes for ‘some inconvenience’ caused by 50 percent off promo

STUCK in unusually heavy traffic today?

It was most likely caused by a promo rolled out by Petron offering a 50 percent discount on all its fuels for a brief window from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.

While an extraordinarily good deal, it also caused an extraordinary amount of traffic.

“We recognize that this activity has caused some inconvenience due to heavy traffic,” said the company in a brief statement.

Continue reading below ↓

In an article shared by almost 16 thousand readers, staffers of Top Gear Philippines took some early morning shots of the blocked-up thoroughfares along Fairview, EDSA, and Santa Rosa, Laguna.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Motorists also took to Twitter to share photos and express their frustration.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

“It is our desire to extend assistance to the public by offering discounted fuels for a limited period, as well as give back to all the loyal customers who continuously support Petron,” said the firm, which is part of the San Miguel Corporation group of companies.

Aside from thanking its customers, it thanked traffic enforcers, the MMDA, as well as local government officials for helping to manage the traffic.