Petron apologizes for ‘some inconvenience’ caused by 50 percent off promo

by spin.ph staff
Just now
PHOTO: (Background) Courtesy of Top Gear Philippines

STUCK in unusually heavy traffic today?

It was most likely caused by a promo rolled out by Petron offering a 50 percent discount on all its fuels for a brief window from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.

While an extraordinarily good deal, it also caused an extraordinary amount of traffic.

“We recognize that this activity has caused some inconvenience due to heavy traffic,” said the company in a brief statement.

In an article shared by almost 16 thousand readers, staffers of Top Gear Philippines took some early morning shots of the blocked-up thoroughfares along Fairview, EDSA, and Santa Rosa, Laguna.

Motorists also took to Twitter to share photos and express their frustration.

“It is our desire to extend assistance to the public by offering discounted fuels for a limited period, as well as give back to all the loyal customers who continuously support Petron,” said the firm, which is part of the San Miguel Corporation group of companies.

Aside from thanking its customers, it thanked traffic enforcers, the MMDA, as well as local government officials for helping to manage the traffic.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
