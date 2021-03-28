Charge your phones by pedaling on these bikes

GO green while getting lean.

Mallgoers charged their mobile phones by pedaling bicycles in a bike and dine setup at the canopy area of SM City Marikina on Friday, March 26, 2021 to promote the use of renewable energy in time for observance of Earth Hour.

In compliance with the IATF-EID guidelines for a safe dining experience, bike and dine becomes the new outdoor dining concept of the mall.

Its major attractions are bicycles that can charge your mobile gadgets by pedaling and dining space with upcycled chairs and tables made from bikes.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño