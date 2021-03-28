Cars And Tech

Charge your phones by pedaling on these bikes

by Jerome Ascano
2 hours ago
PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

GO green while getting lean.

Mallgoers charged their mobile phones by pedaling bicycles in a bike and dine setup at the canopy area of SM City Marikina on Friday, March 26, 2021 to promote the use of renewable energy in time for observance of Earth Hour.

In compliance with the IATF-EID guidelines for a safe dining experience, bike and dine becomes the new outdoor dining concept of the mall.

Its major attractions are bicycles that can charge your mobile gadgets by pedaling and dining space with upcycled chairs and tables made from bikes.

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
