'PBA Moto-Club' took a quick Thursday ride to Tagaytay

IT WAS an all-star roster on wheels as PBA veterans Mark Caguioa, James Yap, LA Tenorio, JC Intal, Joe Devance, Raymond Aguilar, Sol Mercado, KG Canaleta, Rico Maierhofer, Lamont Waters, and JJ Helterbrand took to the road for a short ride up to Tagaytay City on Thursday.

The day before, on Wednesday morning, the PBA had announced the indefinite suspension of all games and activities.

Taking advantage of this unexpected hiatus in hoops, these riders hopped aboard their motorcycles for a quick 'weekend ride'.

Calling themselves the ‘PBA Moto-Club’, the group seemed to be a fusion of past and present Ginebra players, along with other present and past stars from other teams in the SMC stable.

JayJay Helterbrand wrote, "What a fun day! [...] They also looked out for this rookie rider."

As befits their status as towering stars in the pro leagues, the Moto-Club brought along big bikes for their mini-bonding.

James Yap rode his BMW R nineT Urban G/S while KG Canaleta sported a BMW R nineT Scrambler.

JayJay Helterbrand, meanwhile, went with a Honda Scrambler.

For his part, Rico Maierhofer took a BMW R 1250 GS Adventure.

Among the hashtags of KG Canaleta's posts could be spotted the murderer's row of big bikes these enthusiasts brought with them: Yamaha XSR, Ducati Multistrada, BMW 1200, BMW 1000RR, BMW XR100, Honda CBs, even a Husqvarna.

Former Alab swingman Rico Maierhofer also filmed some scenes from the ride and posted it in his Instagram account. Watch it here: