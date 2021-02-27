Grocery shopping just a few taps away

THIS is what grocery shopping looked like during pre-COVID-19 days: long lines at the cash register, bumping into different people, looking for specific items in different parts of the store, and lastly, carrying lots of items in your basket. Today, grocery shopping has taken a high-tech turn. More shoppers are logging on to apps in order to enjoy the convenience and safety of buying their groceries, household essentials, and other necessities with just a few taps away. Below, a look at four types of grocery shoppers:

The successful multitasker. Checking the fridge before going grocery shopping. They swipe through the shopping app in between their online meetings, glancing at their list to make sure that everything has been added to the cart before placing an order. They prioritize efficiency and this is why they prefer an on-demand service that gets their orders complete and delivered on time, without the need to line up at the cashier counter.

The browser. These are the customers who are always looking for something new to try and pay extra attention to reviews. They want to shop at an online store that offers a wide range of brands and are updated with the latest products in the market. They are often the first to try a new product and recommend it to their friends. For them, shopping is a downtime activity, especially when it is done in the comfort of their couch.

The bargain hunter. These savvy shoppers are always on the lookout for promos and sales. They firmly believe in the value for money and try to source the best price for good-quality products. They are invested heavily in what they see as what is best for them and for their family. They like shopping on an app that offers a good range of price points and offers product bundle promos.

The buzzer-beater. These are shoppers who may have already gone to the grocery but have forgotten an important ingredient for the special dish that they want to prepare for dinner. They look for e-groceries that can promise a fast delivery time so they don’t have to miss out on their cravings while enjoying the convenience of having it delivered at their doorstep.

Take your pick and rest assured: fuss-free grocery shopping is just a few taps away

Designed to take the hassle out of eating well (and allow you to avoid a trip to the grocery store), pandamart’s variety of daily essentials and food products will set the mind (and gut) at ease. The convenient, on-demand delivery service is a fast and hassle-free way to shop for your grocery needs, powered by the expertise of foodpanda.

It is a time-saving and convenient way to choose from over 3,000 items that include daily essentials and food products such as snacks, beverages, and ice cream with a fast delivery time of about 25 minutes, perfect for those who want their groceries in a jiffy. foodpanda has the latest product offerings and deals for the budget-conscious shopper, with an ongoing Buy-One-Get-One promo valid for select items, bundled with free delivery on a minimum spend of only P100! They also have the Weekly Deals wherein products are refreshed weekly.

With pandamart, you can still browse through the essentials you want, gain promos all in the comfort and safety of your homes. In line with that, health and sanitation practices are observed at all times with contactless delivery as an available option. Experience the convenience of online grocery shopping via pandamart by downloading the foodpanda app for free on iOS or Google Play Store.