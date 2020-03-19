Palace deflates Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto's plea to lift ban on tricycles

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease rejects Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto’s plea to exempt tricycles from the mass public transportation ban during the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.

“Concerned talaga ang gobyerno dito sa paggamit ng tricycle dahil hindi namin lubos na makita or maintindihan paano mag-social distancing sa tricycle,” Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles says at a press briefing held Wednesday night, March 18.

Social distancing is one of the protective measures recommended by the World Health Organization to prevent the spread of novel corona virus (COVID-19).

Individuals should maintain at least one-meter distance from each other.

Earlier that day, Sotto made a national appeal to consider the exemption of tricycles from the transportation ban.

The city mayor writes in his Facebook post, (published as is):

“Nagdadasal din po ako na wag pigilan ng nasyonal na pamahalaam ang pag-operate ng mga TRICYCLE -- dahil nakikita po natin sa ating Risk Assessment na MAS DELIKADO ang public health situation kung pagbabawalan ang lahat ng tricycle na bumiyahe sa loob ng Pasig:

“Pano na po ang mangyayari kung hindi makasakay ang mga HEALTH WORKERS at LIBO-LIBONG MGA PASYENTE NA NANGANGAILANGAN NG TREATMENT? Palalakarin ba talaga natin ng 5 kilometro ang isang dialysis patient na senior citizen? ang cancer patient na bagong opera?

“Pano na rin po kung magkaroon ng EMERGENCY, lalo na sa mga lugar na tricycle lang ang kasya?”

But the Palace insists for Sotto to “stick to common ground rules” and to find other options to address this concern, especially since other local government units are complying to the community quarantine guidelines.

Nograles says, “May jeep ka or may multicab ka or four-wheel vehicle, either sa iyo or makihiram ka sa constituents mo or something. Iyong ibang LGUs naman nagko-comply.

“Let’s all stick to the common ground rules, iyon po ang pakiusap namin…

"Ginagawa po natin itong lahat para lahat pantay-pantay at lahat maproteksyunan."

The entire Luzon was put under enhanced community quarantine on March 17.

This story originally appeared on PEP.ph.