Oppo Watch Free delivers sleep analysis, 24-hour heart rate monitor for P5,499

IF THE anxiety of the times has been keeping you tossing and turning in bed, then a new wearable from Oppo will at least give you the chance to review your sleeplessness in the clear light of the morning.

The Oppo Watch Free — a square-faced smartwatch from the tech manufacturer — offers an “OSleep” software and hardware package that analyzes your sleep and provides you personalized stats at a glance.

Oppo Watch Free, P5,499





While it has features you’d expect from other fitness trackers (duration, deep-versus-light sleep analysis, a breakdown of your sleep phases), it is also able to “detect sleep problems and propose suggestions in a timely manner,” the brand declared in a press release.

It’s coupled with an optical heart rate sensor that can support over 100 activities and modes — including a running program to help get your cardio on track, and relaxation videos when you need to take it easy. When your heartbeat becomes irregular, the smartwatch will also vibrate to alert you.

“Oppo ensures that innovation is always at the heart of its products. We understand the importance of a seamless digital experience for a more productive life whether at work or at home,” said Chiqui Tapawan, Oppo Philippines’ head of marketing communications, in a statement.

The Oppo Watch Free is available now retails for P5,499.

Launching alongside the new Smartwatch are entry-level wireless earbuds called the Oppo Enco Air2, which retails for P3,499 and promises “deep, powerful bass, crystal-like midrange, and silvery treble.”

