Oppo Reno6 5G Review: Slim design, great cameras for under P30K

SITTING in the sweet spot of the sub-P30K price range for mobiles is the latest contender from the Oppo side of the fence: the Oppo Reno6 5G.

It’s the higher-end sibling of a pair of Reno6s released this year. The Reno6 Z 5G, which clocked in at just P19,999, features the same triple camera setup, the same 5G antenna, and the same 6.4-inch display. So what does the Reno6 5G have to offer to make it worth P7,000 more?

We took the Reno6 5G through its paces to find out.





Exterior and design of the Oppo Reno6 5G

First, a shoutout to that finish. The so-called “Reno Glow” first appeared in the Reno 4, but this latest take in the phone maker’s design language pairs a matte texture with a shimmering surface. In photos, it doesn’t look like anything special, but when this thing is face down on a table and it catches the light, the overall effect is both impressive and understated.

The gentle curves on the rear edges are also a nice touch, and thankfully not applied to the front display. The screen is flat from edge to edge, making it comfortable to hold up while lying in bed and doomscrolling through social media.

Even better, the matte surface makes this phone very easy to grip — even in the middle of a hectic photo and video shoot, not to mention a furious attack of sweaty palms. And at the end of the day, there were no smears messing up the back of the phone. It was a total fingerprint repellent.

Photos turn out bright, vivid

Speaking of a photo shoot, check out some of the photos we took using its three-lens camera module. It’s mounted inside a sizable hump in the top left corner of the phone’s rear, and consists of a 64MP main lens, 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro.

We gave the camera module a vigorous workout during a visit to the new adidas Brand Center, taking shots of the sportswear giant’s massive new store in Glorietta 3. We took both stills and video, keeping the camera running until the battery conked out.





Photos came out vivid and perky, with details and colors almost bursting out of the screen. In the shot below, the cotton candy pink and cloud blue gradients on the Trae Young 1, for example, stand out in vivid contrast to the wood grain on the display counter.





On default settings, the camera AI gets to work, applying bokeh fuzz to objects behind the focal point. So make sure you set your focal points correctly, unless you want some unnatural looking (if artistic) shots.





But in other areas, the AI really impressed us — like in this photo. It was shot in very, very dim light, but with night mode engaged, it became a sunny afternoon at the local coffee shop.

In this comparison photo, with night mode on and off, you can see how the sensors burnish the detail and highlights to pull off its photographic sleight of hand.

A look at the day-to-day usage: battery life, gaming

It was only in the camera-heavy days — basically, the shoot inside the shoe store — that the hardworking battery gave up before the day was over. That was the only time I felt that perhaps the battery (a 4,300 mAh unit squeezed into the phone’s svelte chassis) could have used some more oomph. But that was only because I had two video interviews, about half an hour’s worth of footage, and dozens of photos. Otherwise, the power core was more than sufficient, lasting more than a day under work from home conditions.

Besides, Oppo’s famed quick charging protocol is there to back you up. Plugging the Reno 6 into its charger boosted its battery from 18 percent to 80 percent in just 30 minutes.

Processor-wise, the phone comes with a Mediatek Dimensity 900 chip — an upgrade from its Reno6 Z bro. In practice, this means the phone juggled both games and work seamlessly, unlike, say, the real-life person using it. In high-pressure situations like a photoshoot, for example, the camera app opens up and takes snaps with no processing delay. And if said person wants to unwind with some Call of Duty Mobile Battle Royale (medium settings), then the Reno6 will oblige.

Games are a particular joy on this device, and not just because of the speedy processor. The display has a 90hz refresh rate — crucial for the pro gamer set, but even for ordinary joes, the display makes the phone just feel much smoother to use overall. The vivid screen also did justice to the eye-popping colors of Pokemon Unite.

If you’re gaming or watching videos, though, better plug in a wireless headphone. (No audio jack is included.) There’s only one speaker on this phone, and gripping the phone, especially during hectic gaming sessions, usually means your hands end up covering the bottom-firing unit.

And of course, Oppo being Oppo, there is lots of pre-installed software that will not hesitate to send you push notification after push notification. No, Theme Store, I do not want a new skin for this phone, thank you very much.





Is the Oppo Reno6 5G worth it?

Here’s the thing: A lot of the good things you get with the Reno 6 5G also come with its cheaper cousin, the Reno 6 Z.

So what does paying P7,000 more get? Well, you get a much nicer looking metal chassis, for one, which makes the "Reno Glow" effect stand out even more. Plus, there's a 90hz screen and a better chipset. Those are definitely nothing to sneeze at, and, for the content creator or the professional esports player or even someone looking for an attractive phone without breaking the bank, these are all important factor that puts this phone into consideration.

How do its competitors stack up, at least in terms of specs? The Samsung Galaxy A72, which retails for P23,990, has a 5,000 mAh batt, a four-camera module (it adds a telephoto lens), and a 6.7-inch screen, but with a much older chip and less memory pulling the strings. Meanwhile, the One Plus Nord 2, which is P21,990, delivers a similar 6.43-inch 90Hz screen, but a stronger processor (if, perhaps, a weaker camera module). Same story for the Poco F3, which goes for P20,990, and comes with a 120Hz display.

Specs, of course, aren’t the whole story. The Reno 6 5G still makes a solid case for itself with its slim, eye-catching design and impressive camera work. But with a wealth of other phones out there undercutting this phone on price, it’s definitely facing some tough competition — not least of all from its own younger brother.

