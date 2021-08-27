LOOK: Nesthy Petecio poses with her first-ever car, 'McQueen'

LET our response be, "Deserve!"

After a sensational run in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics — where she made history as the first-ever Filipina boxer to win a medal as the country raked in its biggest Olympic medal haul yet — Nesthy Petecio received a brand-new set of wheels from Chery Auto Philippines.

She shared the good news on her social media account, posting a photo of herself leaning on the car, with a wide smile and thumbs up.

She said that she would name her Chery Tiggo 2 "McQueen", like the character in animated movie Cars.

Continue reading below ↓

It's the first car of Nesthy Petecio

The 29-year-old also revealed it was her first car, and she's 'blessed' to have it.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“First time ko po talaga makatanggap nito. ‘Di ko po inexpect na may magbibigay po sa’kin ng kotse,” Petecio told Chery. “Lahat po ng karangalang natanggap ko, para po sa’ting mga Pilipino,”

The car was turned over to her last August 18 in a small gathering in Tagaytay.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.