Alex Eala banners Nike app's weekly highlights

WITH the spotlight shining on Alex Eala on the international stage, it's no longer a shocker to see Alex Eala's name in the most prestigious places.

The 16-year-old was once ranked 2nd in the world, and has reached levels no other Filipino ace has ever done in the past. She also has two Grand Slam titles under her belt, with feats in the Girls' Doubles of 2020 Australian Open and 2021 French Open.

And with only two years left in the Juniors, Eala has been relentless in preparing for her transition to the pros.

As she reps the Philippines, she's also backed by one of the world's biggest brands.

Eala officially became a Nike athlete in 2019, and has since been a loyal endorser.

And she jumpstarts her journey towards another fruitful year in her career, Nike shared her story to spark a glimpse of hope amid the pandemic.

In its official Nike app, Eala's story was featured in this week's highlights.

Alex Eala's life story featured on Nike

In a feature entitled "The Filipino Tennis Player Smashing Every Challenge On and Off The Court", Nike's content team tackles her early career from when she began playing tennis at the age of four, to having to live alone in Spain to train in the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca.

The writeup bared how she handled the sequence of events in a highly mature approach despite her young age.

Eala says: "It's going to be really hard, and you're not always going to be progressing. You're not always going ton see improvement, but sometimes you have to take one step back to move two steps forward."

