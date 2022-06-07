New MacBook Air, now with an M2 chip, starts at P69,990

M2 is here.

The successor to Apple’s much-vaunted M1 chip has been announced at the tech giant’s WWDC conference, bringing more powerful performance to an already hardy processor. This custom silicon promises to be 18 percent faster in terms of CPU performance, and 35 percent faster GPU performance (perfect for your games and your video edits).

Apple also claimed that it is almost twice as fast as the “latest 10-core PC laptop chip.”

Two laptops have been announced to showcase the M2: a brand new MacBook Air, as well as a 13-inch MacBook Pro.

As per usual, Apple's Philippine site has posted the SRPs for these laptops.

MacBook Air, 2022: P69,990 (for 256GB and 8-core GPU), P87,990 (for 512GB and 10-core GPU)

The new Air lives up to its name, measuring only 11.3 millimeters tall when snapped shut, and weighing only 2.7 pounds. The chip is efficient enough that it can run without a fan, meaning it will be also one of the stealthiest, most unintrusive laptops you can get.

MagSafe — Apple’s proprietary charging system that snaps to the charging port — also makes its return to the Air.

The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display is brighter than before, while still retaining its all-day battery life.

MacBook Pro 13”: P74,990 (for 256GB), P86,990 (for 512GB)

Also getting an M2 upgrade is the 13-inch MacBook Pro. While the design remains pretty much the same, the new processor should boost your performance by “39 percent”, claims Apple.

This new MacBook Pro goes up to 12GB of unified memory, but on the Apple Philippines site, only two versions were listed, both with 8GB unified memory.

No release date was listed for both laptops. We will update this story once we have information on that.

