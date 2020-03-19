For hoops fans under quarantine, NBA League Pass free until April 22

Many major sports leagues are canceled, and everyone needs to stay at home to keep safe from the current COVID-19 pandemic. So what's a hoops junkie to do?

Thankfully, the NBA understands your pain.

"Limiting social interactions is a critical way to minimize the spread of this virus, but staying home for long periods of time can be difficult," the world's biggest basketball pro league said in an Instagram post.

It continued: "With the 2019-2020 season on hiatus, the NBA and Turner Sports are providing all fans with a free preview of NBA League Pass [...] until April 22."

Normally, a League Pass costs P4,700 (P2,300 after January's mid-season sale).

NBA League Pass is the subscription- and app-based service on the NBA app that gives you full streaming access to NBA games. You can download the NBA app on Google Play (tap here) or Apple Store (tap here). It's also available on Android TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and other supported devices.

Continue reading below ↓

But now that you've got NBA League Pass, the question is: What do you watch?

Well, you can view full replays of all games in the cut-short 2019-2020 season, so you can relive all the greatest pre-playoffs storylines. Plus, an "expansive archive of classic games and content" is also available, according to the NBA.

Continue reading below ↓