NBA League Pass drops to just P2,300 in mid-season sale

JUST IN time for Zion Williamsons' debut, the NBA is offering its annual League Pass for just P2,300 — a drop of 51% from its original price of P4,700.

Of course, the seven-day free trial still applies, so you'll only need to shell out your hard-earned cash after a week (that is, when your sweldo comes in).

The League Pass offers all the remaining regular season games, plus the finals and playoffs.

You'll also get dibs on the NBA All-Star Weekend, as well as the option to download games for offline viewing.

The other digital offerings of the NBA are also on sale.

Team Choice, which lets you follow just one team for the entire season, now goes for just P1,300; a good deal if your manok makes it to the playoffs and beyond. (Previously, the package was priced at P2,600.) And then there's the 3-Game Choice option, which lets you watch any 3 games per month, that's now just P520, from its original price of P1,000.

Continue reading below ↓

These discounts only apply for one-time payment purchase. If you choose to pay monthly or weekly, the prevailing rates apply. For the League Pass, that's P570 a month, or P210 a week.

Check out the promo here.