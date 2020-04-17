Fine for motorists violating ECQ can reach up to P5,000 - MMDA

(Top Gear Philippines) AUTHORITIES have been stressing time and time again: People should not drive out during the COVID-19 pandemic unless absolutely necessary. For those who, for whatever reason, still keep insisting on getting behind the wheel because they feel like it, here's something that might make you reconsider.

According to Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) spokesperson Celine Pialago, motorists will face fines for disregarding the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) guidelines set by authorities.

People caught not following social-distancing rules inside their vehicles can face a P5,000 fine from the MMDA.

In case you aren't aware, there's a limit to how many people a vehicle can carry at the moment. Sedans, for example, can only carry up to four passengers.

If you are caught violating the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine — meaning you drive out even if you are not an authorized person outside residence (APOR) —Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) personnel can fine you P1,000 for disobedience and confiscate your driver's license.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

"Based sa guidelines ng DOTr [Department of Transportation] dapat sa isang sedan, four lang ang sakay. Kapag lima, MMDA ang maniniket sa inyo ng violation of physical distancing which is P5,000," Pialago said.

"Pero kapag lalabag sa ECQ, PNP-HPG ang mag iisue ng ticket gamit ang TOP (Temporary Operators' Permit ng LTO), icoconfiscate ang license at pwedeng pagmultahin ng HPG ng P1,000 (disobedience)."

We asked the MMDA what will happen if a motorist is caught violating ECQ guidelines more than once, but have yet to receive a reply.