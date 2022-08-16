Is your kid into motocross? This adventure trail park is hosting an invitational just for them

“THE BEST age to learn motocross is between six to seven years old.”

That’s the opinion of Kenneth San Andres, a multi-titled pro motocross rider and head of the Cleanfuel Motocross Park, an adventure trail venue in Silang, Cavite. San Andres — son of former motocross rider Jun — started racing himself at a very young age, and at the motocross park, “we allow them to acquire the right perspective to ensure we are creating safer and smarter riders.”

The park’s president, Bong Suntay, added, “Our goal in building the Cleanfuel Motocross Park is to create a safe and comfortable place for kids to learn the sport.”

While there are multiple motocross racing venues outside of Manila, Suntay said that this park stands out because of its air-conditioned training rooms, shower rooms for riders, family lounges, and a “well-planned and safe track.”

“This outdoor recreational park for two-wheels will serve as the training grounds for young riders who are into Motocross,” Suntay said.

Cleanfuel Motocross Park is also holding its first Motocross Invitational Series, with the aim of developing young amateur riders into possible contenders for the national championships.

How to join Motocross Invitational Series 2022

Participants from ages 8 to 50 years old can join the event, with the following categories:

50-cc starter shaft drive single speed automatic (8 years old and below)

50-cc 2-stroke/70-cc 4-stroke starter chain drive single speed automatic (8 years old and below)

50-cc 2-stroke/70-cc 4-stroke single speed automatic (9 years old and below)

65cc (12 years old and below)

85cc 2 stroke/150-cc 4 stroke production (14 years old and below)

Ladies class (24 years old and below)

Local open enduro (locally manufactured motorcycles)

Beginners open production

Novice open production class

Veterans b (40 years old and above)

Veterans expert

Stacyc class (a new electric category)

“This exciting event series brings all grassroots young and veterans’ riders together in a safer track,” described San Andres.

Registration is now open here, with a fee of P1,000. The four-leg series will kick of on August 27.

