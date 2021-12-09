Pacquiao-Ugas, Scottie, Paralympics among most searched in Google this year

SPORTS TERMS dominated 2021’s Google Search results.

You might think this is an understandable occurrence, given this year’s Olympics. But when it comes to news Pinoys were looking for in the global search engine, the Summer Games actually took a backseat to the NBA, the Pacquiao versus Ugas faceoff, and... Squid Game?

Here's the overall ranking of the top trending searches in Google Philippines for this year:

Top Trending Searches in Google Philippines 2021

1. COVID-19 prevention

2. NBA games today

3. Squid Game

4. VaxCertPH

5. Miss Universe 2021

6. COVID-19 vaccine

7. Pacquiao vs. Ugas

8. Pagsamo lyrics

9. True Beauty

10. Metro Manila area floods

The breakout Netflix show scored third in overall searches, right below the NBA and COVID-19. On number seven in overall search was the Pambansang Kamao's last go-round at the ring, before he hung up the boxing gloves to focus on his presidential career.

These search trends repeat in Google Philippines' news category:

Top Trending Searches in Google Philippines 2021: News

1. COVID-19 prevention

2. VaxCertPH

3. Miss Universe 2021

4. COVID-19 vaccine

5. Pacquiao vs. Ugas

6. Metro Manila area floods

7. Paralympics

8. Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

9. national ID registration

10. Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The Olympics made it to the top 10, but was outranked in search volume by the Paralympics and Pacquiao vs. Ugas.

Meanwhile, when it came to most-searched male personalities, Scottie Thompson made it into the top 10, beating out Giannis Antetokounmpo and Carlo Paalam, the only other athletes in the list. (Although you could make a case that Gerald Anderson, most-searched male personality #4, is also an athlete, thanks to his stint in the MPBL.) Outside of the hardcourt, it's been an eventful year for Scottie, who was caught up in controversy when he announced his surprise marriage to Jinky Serrano, as well as the launch of his very own signature shoe.

Here's the full rundown.

Top Trending Searches in Google Philippines 2021: Male Personalities

1. Jake Gyllenhaal

2. Kim Seon-ho

3. Hwang In-youp

4. Gerald Anderson

5. Dylan O'Brien

6. Scottie Thompson

7. Dominic Roque

8. Giannis Antetokounmpo

9. Carlo Paalam

10. Mel Sarmiento

On the gaming front, Axie Infinity takes the top spot as eager Filipinos tried to learn more about the play-to-earn, NFT-powered game that exploded in popularity this year. Other play-to-earn games like Dragonary, CryptoBlades, and My DeFi Pet dominated the listings. Last year's most-searched game, Among Us, managed to stay in the top ten, slipping into number nine for this year.

Top Trending Searches in Google Philippines 2021: Gaming

1. Axie Infinity

2. Dragonary

3. CryptoBlades

4. Specimen Zero

5. My Defi Pet

6. Sausage Man

7. KaraStar

8. Valorant

9. Among Us

10. Genshin Impact

Zeroing in on sports, queries for NBA matchups dominated the top four spots, before Pacquiao vs Ugas came in at number five, the Paralympics at number seven, and the Tokyo Olympics at number eight. There was also enough volume for "PBA schedule" searches to propel it to the top ten.

Top Trending Searches in Google Philippines 2021: Sports

1. NBA games today

2. Bucks vs. Suns

3. Nets vs. Bucks

4. Lakers

5. Pacquiao vs. Ugas

6. Suns vs. Clippers

7. Paralympics

8. Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

9. PBA schedule

10. NBA score today

