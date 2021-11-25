Iloilo recognized as most bike-friendly city in entire PH

CITIES outside Metro Manila got the nod as the most bike-friendly locales in the annual Mobility Awards.
Iloilo City got a gold rank for its efforts in creating a network of bike lanes and other infrastructure, and won the top spot in the nationwide category of Most Bike-Friendly City.
"With our desire for a sustainable city. we provided a healthier alternative mode of transportation that aims to lesson our carbon spirit. To keep bikers and commuters safe, we developed an 11-kilometer bike lane that stretches out from the diversion to some select areas in the city," said Mayor Jerry Treñas in his acceptance speech in the livestreamed ceremony.
This network, Treñas added, includes a 4-kilometer exclusive protected bike lane marked by painted lines and plant boxes.
The next step in their mobility plan, said the mayor, was to interconnect all existing bike lanes in the urban center.
Mandaue and Naga got silver awards in the category.
Iloilo has long been held up as a model of urban cycling infrastructure in the Philippine context, especially with the Esplanade that runs along the banks of the Iloilo River. Mobility advocates have positioned this 9-kilometer public space as a viable alternative to similar riverside infrastructure projects.
Other winners of the Mobility Awards 2021
Commercial firms, large and small, were also recognized in the Mobility Awards, which accepted nationwide nominees for this year's edition.
As nationwide winners of the Most Bicycle-Friendly Large Commercial Establishments, the advocacy organization awarded silver to both Robinsons Place Antipolo and SM Masinag, while gold was given to SM Cherry Antipolo.
Meanwhile, Tourney Biker Shop (bronze), McDonald's P. Oliveros (silver), and McDonald's Clark Gate (silver) were the awardees for the nationwide category of Most Bicycle-Friendly Standalone Commercial Establishments.
Aside from the nationwide awards, regionwide recognition (for Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao) was also handed out for the Most Bike-Friendly City, Most Bike-Friendly Large Commercial Establishment, and Most Bike-Friendly Standalone Commercial Establishment categories.
Here are the list of winners.
Bicycle-Friendly Cities (nationwide): Gold Award - Iloilo City, Silver Award - Mandaue City, Silver Award - Naga City
Bicycle-Friendly Cities (Luzon): Silver Award - Naga City, Bronze Award - Baguio City
Bicycle-Friendly Cities (Visayas): Gold Award - Iloilo, Silver Award - Mandaue City, Silver Award - Cebu City
Bicycle-Friendly Cities (Mindanao): Silver Award - Davao, Bronze Award - Gingoog City
Bicycle-Friendly Large Commercial Establishments (Nationwide): Gold Award - SM Cherry Antipolo, Silver Award - SM Masinag, Silver Award - Robinsons Place Antipolo
Bicycle-Friendly Large Commercial Establishments (Luzon): Gold Award - SM Cherry Antipolo, Silver Award - SM Masinag, Silver Award - Robinsons Place Antipolo
Bicycle-Friendly Large Commercial Establishments (Visayas): Silver Award - SM Bacolod, Silver Award - SM City Cebu, Silver Award - SM Seaside Cebu
Bicycle-Friendly Large Commercial Establishments (Mindanao): Silver Award - SM Lanang Premier Davao, Silver Award - Robinsons Place Butuan, Silver Award - Ayala Malls Abreeza
Bicycle-Friendly Standalone Commercial Establishments (Nationwide): Silver Award - McDonald’s Clark Gate, Silver Award - McDonald’s P. Oliveros, Bronze Award - Tourney Biker Shop
Bicycle-Friendly Standalone Commercial Establishments (Luzon): Silver Award - McDonald’s Clark Gate, Silver Award - McDonald’s P. Oliveros, Bronze Award - Upland Kafe
Bicycle-Friendly Standalone Commercial Establishments (Visayas): Bronze Award - Kubo Bikers Park and Coffee
Bicycle-Friendly Standalone Commercial Establishments (Mindanao): Bronze Award - Tourney Biker Shop, Bronze Award - Cyclelogy Bikeshop, Bronze Award - Natoy’s Best Bibingka Kakanin Store
Bicycle-Friendly Workplace: Silver Award - Cebu IT Park, Silver Award - One EvoTech, Silver Award - Cebu Business Park
Padyak Champion Winners: Top 1 - Valerie de Guzman, Top 2 - Vince Dangiapo, Top 3 - Gabriel Barrantes
Padyak Champion Special Awardees: Makatao Awardee - Felix Masuela, Masikap Awardee - Amir John Andrade, Maaasahan Awardee- Paul John Adanza
Siklista ng Bayan Winners: Top 1 - Waquin Corregidor, Top 2 - Lito Sudario, Top 3 - Jojo Montalban
Siklista ng Bayan Special Recognition Awardees: Makatao Awardee - Salvador Repizo, Masikap Awardee - Hasmin Baito, Maaasahan Awardee - Nanay Lydia
