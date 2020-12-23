SMC, MPTC highways toll-free for overnight drivers on Christmas, New Year

IF you’re driving home for the holidays, the Metro Pacific Tollways network of highways will waive all toll fees on the days of Christmas and New Year.

Specifically, they won’t charge toll from December 24, 10 p.m. to December 25, 6 a.m. A week later, the window from December 31, 10 p.m. to January 1, 6 a.m. will also be free.

Continue reading below ↓

If you want to make it home in time for Christmas morning, this will be a nice little holiday bonus for you.

The MPTC system covers NLEX, SCTEX, CAVITEX, and CALAX.

The San Miguel Corporation system of highways is also offering a similar promo, reports Top Gear Philippines.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"From 10 p.m. of December 24 until 6 a.m. of December 25, and from 10 p.m. of December 31 until 6 a.m. of January 1, the following toll roads won’t be charging toll fees: South Luzon Expressway, Skyway, NAIA Expressway (NAIAX), Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR) Tollway, and Tarlac–Pangasinan–La Union Expressway (TPLEX)," said the publication.

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.