Mark Caguioa’s stress reliever? A road trip with his Husqvarna Nuda 900R

MARK ‘The Spark’ Caguioa surely speaks for all riders when he posted this on Instagram yesterday.

“No matter how bad your day is your bike will always make you feel better,” he wrote.

The photo showed a blazing blue sky and Caguioa sitting, helmet on, on the hot asphalt. Behind him is a Husqvarna Nuda 900R.

The now out-of-production model is a “naked” motorcycle — that is, a bike with minimal fairings and most of its hardware exposed — that was developed by the Swedish-Austrian brand in close cooperation with BMW Motorrad. It was discontinued back in 2013, when BMW offloaded its stake in Husqvarna to KTM.

This Husky packs in a two-cylinder engine, heavily modified from the BMW F800, and twisted into a chassis likewise lifted from the aforementioned sport bike.

Caguioa apparently owns two 900Rs. The other one is decked out in a custom red-and-black urban camo.

“Not your typical bike,” he once said of his Huskies.