Manny Pangilinan wants to put 500 state-of-the-art jeepneys on the road

Manuel "Manny" V. Pangilinan is pouring over P1.5 billion into Byahe (registered as On-Us Solutions, Inc.), his jeepney operator. The investment is made through MPT Mobility Corp., the mobility services unit under Pangilinan's Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation.

Byahe is founded by founded by former Grab Philippines CEO Brian Cu and IP Ventures CEO Enrique Gonzalez.

Byahe's CEO Laurence Bahia said the company will increase its fleet by 100 every year, according to a PhilStar report.

As much as 40 percent of the modern jeepney fleet will run on electricity.

"We have investors who are keen on these e-vehicles. They are looking at the path of sustainability, the reason we are introducing a lot of innovation to make the operation of e-jeepneys viable," Bahia said.

Back in March 2022, MPTC promised to infuse fresh equity in Byahe for the expansion of its current Euro-IV-compliant fleet, and the procurement of new state-of-the-art electric jeepneys. It also planned on expanding its route network to ply at least 35 routes nationwide by 2027.

Byahe's Modern Jeepney Drivers Will Earn P24,000 a Month

According to Bahia, it will pay its drivers minimum wage and overtime pay, as opposed to the "boundary" system being implemented by the majority of jeepney operators in the country.

"We approved four to five hours of overtime daily. That would bring them around P24,000 in net take-home every month," he said.

This story originally appeared on Esquire Philippines.