LOOK: Marc Pingris is selling his BMW S 1000 XR

ON THE hunt for a new bike? Well, how about one owned by a certified PBA champ and diehard motorcycle collector?

Marc Pingris is putting his 2019 BMW S 1000 XR up for sale, posting pictures of it up on his Instagram page with the caption: “For sale! 2019 xr1000 dm me thanks!”

This is likely the same bike he brought when he saddled up with the PBA Moto Club for a ride around the Laguna Loop last December, as reported by Top Bikes Philippines.

The BMW S1000XR combines the best of superbike worlds by jamming a race-oriented (though slightly re-tuned) 999cc RR engine into an adventure bike chassis. The result is a long-distance workhorse that offers a comfortable ride, but with highway-chewing speed when you want it.

A 2021 version was announced in the middle of last year. Could this be the reason the Pinoy Sakuragi is selling this one? We’ll see.

