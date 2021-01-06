LOOK: Cebu Business Park sets up dedicated bike lanes

CEBU Business Park has set up bollards to designate dedicated lanes for bikers riding through the thriving commercial center in the heart of the Queen City of the South.

“New year — new ways to make our community better,” said the real estate development in a post on its Facebook page. “Enjoy biking safely around CBP with our dedicated bike lanes.”

It also informed one of the commenters that bike parking is also available, with bike racks along Bohol Street, Pescadores Street, and by Solinea.

Cebu Business Park is a 50-hectare mixed-use development that houses Ayala Center Cebu, the Ateneo Graduate School of Business Cebu, and several commercial buildings. It is managed by Cebu Holdings, a subsidiary of Ayala Land.

This seems to be part of a greater rollout of bike lanes within the rest of the city.

SunStar Cebu reports that the Cebu City Transportation Office has begun painting dedicated bike lanes on several major roads.

“The first phase will be established in core routes: Barangay Labangon, Sitio Banawa in Barangay Guadalupe, Fuente Osmeña Circle, Gen. Maxilom Ave., Cebu Business Park, Barangay Mabolo, New Imus Road, M.J. Cuenco Ave. and Barangay Sto. Niño,” wrote the publication.

Four more phases will be rolled out to other barangays, though no timetable was given.

Since late December, Sugbo Bike Lanes Board has been documenting the city’s new bike lanes.

