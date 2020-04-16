LOOK: Apple reveals new iPhone, brings back home button, low price

iPHONES have been regularly climbing in price for the past few years. The latest iPhone 11, for example, had a starting price of P47,990. The iPhone 11 Pro Max can go up to P89,990.

Today, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple has bucked the trend and announced the second-generation iPhone SE. And it starts at just P26,490, according to Apple’s official Philippine site. (In the US, its official price is $399, or around P20,197.)

A low price is not the only thing it’s bringing back. It has a 4.7-inch screen — just 30 percent bigger than the first iPhone SE, says The Verge, and “is smaller than basically any Android phone you can buy now.” It’s got big bezels at the top and bottom of the screen — a design choice that’s long fallen out of style with the “full-screen” smartphone trend. Oh, and it has a home button.

We haven’t seen one of those since the iPhone 8.

While the looks may be old school, the insides are definitely not. The new iPhone SE runs iOS 13, and has an A13 Bionic chip — the same one you can find in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro.

Apple also claims that the new iPhone SE has "the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone," the company said in a statement.

The phone starts at P26,490 for a 64GB version, P30,490 for a 128GB version, and P36,490 for a 256GB version. It will be released on April 24 in the US, but no details on the Philippine release were listed on Apple’s website.

Here are the full specs:

Display

Retina HD display

4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen LCD Multi-Touch display with IPS technology

1334-by-750-pixel resolution at 326 ppi

1,400:1 contrast ratio (typical)

True Tone display

Wide color display (P3)

Haptic Touch

625 nits max brightness (typical)

Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating

Display Zoom

Reachability

Chip

A13 Bionic chip

Third-generation Neural Engine

Resistance

Rated IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529

Camera

12MP Wide camera

ƒ/1.8 aperture

Digital zoom up to 5x

Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control

Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Mono)

Optical image stabilization

Six-element lens

LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync

Panorama (up to 63MP)

Sapphire crystal lens cover

Autofocus with Focus Pixels

Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos

Next-generation Smart HDR for photos

Advanced red-eye correction

Auto image stabilization

Burst mode

Photo geotagging

Image formats captured: HEIF and JPEG

Video recording

4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps

720p HD video recording at 30 fps

Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps

Optical image stabilization for video

Digital zoom up to 3x

LED True Tone flash

QuickTake video

Slo-mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps

Time-lapse video with stabilization

Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)

Continuous autofocus video

Take 8MP still photos while recording 4K video

Playback zoom

Video formats recorded: HEVC and H.264

Stereo recording

Front facing camera

7MP camera

ƒ/2.2 aperture

Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control

Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Mono)

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps

Retina Flash

QuickTake video

Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos

Auto HDR for photos

Auto image stabilization

Burst mode

Cinematic video stabilization (1080p and 720p)

Battery

Lasts about the same as iPhone 8

Lasts about the same as iPhone 8 Video playback: up to 13 hours

Video playback (streaming): up to 8 hours

Audio playback: up to 40 hours

Fast charge capable

Sensors