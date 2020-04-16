LOOK: Apple reveals new iPhone, brings back home button, low price

iPHONES have been regularly climbing in price for the past few years. The latest iPhone 11, for example, had a starting price of P47,990. The iPhone 11 Pro Max can go up to P89,990.
Today, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple has bucked the trend and announced the second-generation iPhone SE. And it starts at just P26,490, according to Apple’s official Philippine site. (In the US, its official price is $399, or around P20,197.)
A low price is not the only thing it’s bringing back. It has a 4.7-inch screen — just 30 percent bigger than the first iPhone SE, says The Verge, and “is smaller than basically any Android phone you can buy now.” It’s got big bezels at the top and bottom of the screen — a design choice that’s long fallen out of style with the “full-screen” smartphone trend. Oh, and it has a home button.
We haven’t seen one of those since the iPhone 8.
While the looks may be old school, the insides are definitely not. The new iPhone SE runs iOS 13, and has an A13 Bionic chip — the same one you can find in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro.
Apple also claims that the new iPhone SE has "the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone," the company said in a statement.
The phone starts at P26,490 for a 64GB version, P30,490 for a 128GB version, and P36,490 for a 256GB version. It will be released on April 24 in the US, but no details on the Philippine release were listed on Apple’s website.
Here are the full specs:
Display
- Retina HD display
- 4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen LCD Multi-Touch display with IPS technology
- 1334-by-750-pixel resolution at 326 ppi
- 1,400:1 contrast ratio (typical)
- True Tone display
- Wide color display (P3)
- Haptic Touch
- 625 nits max brightness (typical)
- Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
- Display Zoom
- Reachability
Chip
- A13 Bionic chip
- Third-generation Neural Engine
Resistance
- Rated IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529
Camera
- 12MP Wide camera
- ƒ/1.8 aperture
- Digital zoom up to 5x
- Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control
- Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Mono)
- Optical image stabilization
- Six-element lens
- LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync
- Panorama (up to 63MP)
- Sapphire crystal lens cover
- Autofocus with Focus Pixels
- Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
- Next-generation Smart HDR for photos
- Advanced red-eye correction
- Auto image stabilization
- Burst mode
- Photo geotagging
- Image formats captured: HEIF and JPEG
Video recording
- 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
- 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps
- 720p HD video recording at 30 fps
- Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps
- Optical image stabilization for video
- Digital zoom up to 3x
- LED True Tone flash
- QuickTake video
- Slo-mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps
- Time-lapse video with stabilization
- Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)
- Continuous autofocus video
- Take 8MP still photos while recording 4K video
- Playback zoom
- Video formats recorded: HEVC and H.264
- Stereo recording
Front facing camera
- 7MP camera
- ƒ/2.2 aperture
- Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control
- Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Mono)
- 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps
- Retina Flash
- QuickTake video
- Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
- Auto HDR for photos
- Auto image stabilization
- Burst mode
- Cinematic video stabilization (1080p and 720p)
Battery
- Lasts about the same as iPhone 8
- Video playback: up to 13 hours
- Video playback (streaming): up to 8 hours
- Audio playback: up to 40 hours
- Fast charge capable
Sensors
- Touch ID fingerprint sensor
- Barometer
- Three-axis gyro
- Accelerometer
- Proximity sensor
- Ambient light sensor