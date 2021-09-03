Lenovo’s M2 electric scooter is now P3,000 off at Lazada, Shopee

LOOKING for a new ride to get you around the “new normal”?

Lenovo — perhaps more known for its line of laptops, desktops, tablets, and other personal devices — recently got into the personal mobility game with its M2 electric scooter. With an aluminum-alloy chassis, this e-scooter can hit up to 25 kph with a 30-kilometer range, powered by a 7.5 Ah battery that purportedly lasts a week and only needs around four hours to top up. It also comes with honeycomb (that is, airless) wheels, so you don’t need to worry about keeping your tires inflated.

On online platforms Lazada and Shopee, the Lenovo official store is discounting the e-scooter by P3,000. From its original price of P19,995, it’s now just P16,995.

You can check out the kick scooter on Lazada and Shopee.

The Lenovo M2 scooter actually initially launched at that price point back in March 2021, during a special preorder period where early adopters could score it at P16,995. It reverted to the official P19,995 price at launch.

Personal mobility devices in Manila

On a one-day monitoring conducted by volunteers of Metro Manila Counts!, a commuter advocacy organization, personal mobility devices made up a mere 4 percent of the total amount of non-motorized commuter options observed across four cities.

These PMDs include electric scooters, though the organization also placed roller blades, roller skates, skateboards, and unicycles under that definition.

Bikes remained the most popular option to get around NCR, with 38,932 cyclists counted during the monitoring period.

