Help Coronavirus frontliners by lending your bike via these online groups

IF there's anything we've learned over the first few days of the government's Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine period, it's that in this situation, transportation could be as vital to fighting COVID-19 as life-saving medicines.

During the first few days of the enhanced community quarantine, frontline workers like doctors and nurses have struggled to get around Metro Manila on account of the ongoing public transportation ban. One look on social media will sum up their dire situation, as not all healthcare workers have the means to afford a personal car, motorcycle, or even a bicycle.

You can do something about that last bit.

Facebook groups with the goal of pairing frontline healthcare workers with bicycle owners willing to lend their two-wheelers are beginning to grow on the social networking site. Individuals in serious need of personal transport turn to these groups for assistance, while bicycle owners looking to lend a helping hand post their offers here, too.

Two such groups are Life Cycles PH Community and Lend a Bike Project. Neither are charitable institutions-just two platforms for lending a bicycle to those in need.

"Sa ikaliligtas ng bayan, bisikleta ang kailangan. Life Cycles PH pairs institutions in need with generous bike donors to make sure that frontliners-including doctors, nurses, and other essential workers-can get to work during the COVID-19 quarantine," Life Cycles PH Community description reads.

"The Lend-A-Bike Project is an initiative to help alleviate this COVID-19 medical crisis by providing bicycles as alternative transport for our frontliners and health workers so that they can still perform duties," the Lend a Bike Project says in its group description.

This story originally appeared on Topgear.com.ph.

Minor edits have been made by the SPIN.ph editors.