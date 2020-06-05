MacBook Air at 21% off + 7 more discounted laptops at Lazada 6/6 sale

Lazada continues its storied double-digit date tradition by holding a sale on the sixth day of the sixth month of the year. In a nod to the events that have rocked the world in the past few months, the e-commerce portal has called this the “Bounce Back Sale”.
Well, even if it isn’t 6/6 yet, the sale is already officially on, and it’s raining discounts inside the online store. Yes, that includes discounts on tech essentials — mobile phones, accessories, PCs, you name it. If you’re looking for a new laptop for your work-from-home life, this could be your chance to get a new one for a steal.
And if you’re actually looking for a laptop to play video games, don’t worry. We won’t judge.
Here are eight laptops on sale this 6/6.
MacBook Air
P43,490 from P54,990 (21% discount)
What more do we need to say about a MacBook? Especially one that's less than P50,000? One of the lightest, most desirable computers in the market can be yours for a very deep 21% discount. Time to snap it up!
Processor: Intel Core i5
Memory: 8GB RAM
Space: 128GB SSD
Screen: 13.3-inch display
Lenovo Ideapad L340
P34,995 from P43,995 (21% discount)
Looking for a sleek laptop that can pull off some light gaming on the side? The gaming laptop variant of Lenovo’s Ideapad line is a portable powerhouse. And it’s now just below P40,000, thanks to a heavy 6/6 discount.
Processor: Intel Core i5
Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 3GB
Memory: 4GB RAM
Space: 1TB + 128GB SSD
Screen: 15.6-inch FHD Display
Dell G5 5590
P66,499.00 from P67,990.00 (2% discount)
You may associate the name Dell with dull office machines, but the brand has slowly made a name for itself for being a brand that can pump out some serious gaming laptops. If you don’t mind the relatively clunky design, this G5 variant is worth a look.
Processor: Intel Core i5
Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB
Memory: 8GB RAM
Space: 1TB HDD + 128GB SSD
Screen: 15.6-inch FHD Display
Acer Nitro 5
P54,999 from P64,999 (15% discount)
Both an AMD processor and an AMD graphic card power this kit. The Acer Nitro line have always been excellent gateway gaming laptops, and this one does not disappoint. Especially with that 15% discount.
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7
Video Card: AMD RX 560X 4GB
Memory: 8GB RAM
Space: 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD
Screen: 15.6-inch FHD Display
Huawei Matebook D15
P36,620 from P37,990 (4% discount)
Huawei’s been slowly making a name for itself in the laptop space. While the Matebook D15 is no powerhouse Matebook X Pro (that one still retails for more than P100,000), its form factor is enough to win us over.
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5
Video Card: No dedicated GPU
Memory: 8GB RAM
Space: 256GB SSD
Screen: 15-inch IPS Display
HP Pavilion X360 14
P47,988 from P49,899 (4% discount)
The 4% discount seems a little small, especially compared to some of the others in this list, but with the Pavilion X360’s two-in-one transforming powers, think of it as getting both a laptop and a tablet.
Processor: Intel Core i5
Video Card: NVIDIA MX150 2GB
Memory: 4GB RAM
Space: 1TB HDD
Screen: 14-inch FHD Display, convertible
Lenovo Legion
P52,435 from P64,995 (19% discount)
Lenovo is bringing the gaming laptop heat in this Lazada sale. If you’re looking for a more dedicated gaming machine, this configuration offers a powerful graphics card so you can try out high settings on your fave games for a change.
Processor: Intel Core i5
Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB
Memory: 8GB RAM
Space: 512GB SSD
Screen: 15.6-inch 144Hz
Acer Swift 3
P27,998.00 from P32,999.00 (15% off)
The ever-dependable Swift 3 sinks to below P30,000 in Lazada’s 6/6 sale. The lack of SSD may be a bit painful, but it’s got a dedicated graphics card to help squeeze out even more juice in this PC’s performance.
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5
Video Card: AMD Radeon 540X 2GB
Memory: 4GB RAM
Space: 1TB HDD
Screen: 14-inch display