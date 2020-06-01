Laptop Sale Alert: High-end ASUS ZenBook now at P15,000 off

IF you’re looking for a new laptop to power you for an extended work-from-home setup, the ASUS ZenBook line of ultrabooks are thin, light, and powerful machines that are worth a look.
That’s especially true for its most high-end configuration, which ASUS is now offering for P15,000 off from its usual P89,995 price.
That means you can score a laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD space, and a dedicated graphics card with 2GB of video RAM for P74,995.
Released late last year to solid reviews from the likes of PCMag and Laptop Mag, the ZenBook 15 packs solid specs into a lightweight frame. The ZenBook 15’s screen size is nothing to sneeze at, either: a 15.6-inch screen, but with a weight and heft normally reserved for smaller laptops.
It’s also got a nearly full complement of ports. We say nearly full, ‘cause there’s no Thunderbolt 3 for its USB-C port. It doesn’t have ethernet, either. But that’s only a slight gap in a selection that includes an HDMI port and an SD card reader.
Its cheaper configuration (Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of space, dedicated graphics card) also has a P15,000 discount. This ZenBook is now P59,995 instead of P74,995.
Taking advantage of the work-from-home boom, ASUS is also offering discounts on its other laptops, like the ZenBook 13, the Zenbook 14, and the VivoBook line. Check the post below for a full list. You can buy directly online from their online store.
