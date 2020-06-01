Laptop Sale Alert: High-end ASUS ZenBook now at P15,000 off

IF you’re looking for a new laptop to power you for an extended work-from-home setup, the ASUS ZenBook line of ultrabooks are thin, light, and powerful machines that are worth a look.

That’s especially true for its most high-end configuration, which ASUS is now offering for P15,000 off from its usual P89,995 price.



That means you can score a laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD space, and a dedicated graphics card with 2GB of video RAM for P74,995.

Continue reading below ↓

Released late last year to solid reviews from the likes of PCMag and Laptop Mag, the ZenBook 15 packs solid specs into a lightweight frame. The ZenBook 15’s screen size is nothing to sneeze at, either: a 15.6-inch screen, but with a weight and heft normally reserved for smaller laptops.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It’s also got a nearly full complement of ports. We say nearly full, ‘cause there’s no Thunderbolt 3 for its USB-C port. It doesn’t have ethernet, either. But that’s only a slight gap in a selection that includes an HDMI port and an SD card reader.

Its cheaper configuration (Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of space, dedicated graphics card) also has a P15,000 discount. This ZenBook is now P59,995 instead of P74,995.

Taking advantage of the work-from-home boom, ASUS is also offering discounts on its other laptops, like the ZenBook 13, the Zenbook 14, and the VivoBook line. Check the post below for a full list. You can buy directly online from their online store.

Continue reading below ↓

Spin fans unite at Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now! Complete the experience by subscribing in the Spin Chatbot and downloading the Spin Game Sticker Pack.