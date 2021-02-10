For club's rainy ride, LA Tenorio flexes custom BMW R nineT in Gin Kings colors

IT MAY have been a “wet wet ride”, as LA Tenorio wrote on his Instagram, but the year’s first official ride of Club9T seemed like a good one.

This club of big bike enthusiasts hit the rainy roads yesterday for their President’s Ride. The Gin Kings veteran took the opportunity to flex his BMW R nineT custom, which is decked out in Ginebra colors.

Continue reading below ↓

Manila Bulletin’s Carlo Anonin broke down the details (and screenshots!) in this article from last month.

“Aside from the red and yellow colors, the Kings’ mantra ‘Never Say Die”’and Tenorio’s jersey number 5 are imprinted on the motorcycle’s gas tank,” he wrote.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The bike also has an Iron Man decal — a nod to Tenorio’s enduring nickname.

Continue reading below ↓

In his Instagram stories showing off the bike, the six-time PBA champ thanked Premium Tristar for the custom paint job.

According to a post by the club, the Gin Kings veteran just joined the club of BMW big bike enthusiasts in late December. Other members of the club from the pro hoops world include James Yap, KG Canaleta, and Paul Artadi.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO