Kyle Kuzma a Tifosi? Wizards forward plays golf in Ferrari team jacket

KYLE Kuzma took to the links in full Ferrari kit — as well as a baffling Instagram caption.

“Golf balls are like eggs. They’re white. Sold by the dozen. And a week later you have to buy some more,” the Washington Wizards forward wrote on Instagram, adding four LOL emoji in case you didn’t realize it was a joke.

He also gave himself the hashtag #PuttGod.

Kuzma, who was offloaded by the Lakers in the offseason in a gigantic trade for Russell Westbrook, hit the greens win full Ferrari kit, wearing the team’s F1 jacket and cap.

Kyle Kuzma the golfer... and Ferrari fan?

On the Ferrari US online store, the jacket retails for $160, or around P8,000. Local PH resellers Tifosi Brothers, who specialize in Ferrari merch, have the Scuderia Ferrari 2020 Team softshell jacket for P8,699.

According to the Washington Wizards, Kuz golfed at the Langston Golf Course, along with golf influencer Roger Steele.

On his post, Kuzma also tagged Patek Philippe and Puma Golf. Puma, coincidentally, also has a licensing deal with Ferrari to produce officially branded sneakers.

The Wizards have won their last two games, with Kuz contributing 15 points and 10 rebounds in their last outing against defending champions Milwaukee. They are scheduled to play the Cavs tomorrow, Manila time.

