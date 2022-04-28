Klay Thompson shows off new ride in Game 5 arrival

(TOP GEAR PHILIPPINES) There's usually a spectacle of sick cars during theNBA Playoffs, from mint-condition vintage rides to high-revving supercars and beastly SUVs. It's basically a mini-car show once players start rolling in before every game. Remember last year's Finals?

Every once in a while, though, superstars take it slow. Some take the team bus, for example. Then there are guys like Klay Thompson, who pulled up to Game 5 of the Golden State Warriors-Denver Nuggets series on a bicycle. We bet Sebastian Vettel would be proud. Look:

Klay Thompson shows off a sick new ride

We're not sure if the Warriors sharpshooter and one-half of the Splash Brothers actually rode his bike from his home all the way to Chase Center, because we don't recall seeing him do this before.

If he was on his bicycle en route to the stadium, we also hope he was wearing the proper gear before the footage was taken. The guy just recovered from a major injury, after all.

Thompson had 15 points and nine rebounds as the Warriors ousted the Nuggets to proceed to the second round. Fellow Splash Brother Steph Curry dropped 30.

This story originally appeared on Topgear.com.ph. Minor edits have been made by the SPIN.ph editors.

