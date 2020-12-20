'Delikado po': JV Ejercito slams directive requiring cyclists to wear face shields

FORMER Senator JV Ejercito is not in favor of a recent directive by the Inter-Agency Task Force not to exempt cyclists from wearing face shields when going outside.

Ejercito made his opinion known on his Facebook account as he cited the danger of forcing cyclists to wear face shields on top of face masks on the road.

“Hindi po ako sang-ayon sa pag-require ng faceshield sa mga nagbibisikleta at nag-eexercise. This might cause hypoxia or lack of oxygen. While breathing hard, intake of oxygen is minimized with mask and now with faceshield pa. This can be fatal,” wrote Ejercito, a cycling enthusiast himself.

“So in other words, this can bring more hard than good,” continued Ejercito.

Ejercito said the IATF should have thought about the implications of making such directive before issuing it to the public.

Ejercito added that social distancing is already second nature to cyclists, so there is no such need to require another form of PPE such as face shields.

“Cyclists usually are distanced from each other already as it is. Face shields should be required in enclosed and crowded places. There is already a mask that is required anyway.”

“Dapat naman pagisipan kasi muna bago mag-issue ng directive ang IATF at Joint Task Force Shield,” wrote Ejercito.

The IATF directive has been slammed by cycling groups, with the LGUs of Pasig City and Baguio City already exempting bikers from the requirement to wear face shields.

“Delikado po ang pagsuot ng face shield habang nabibisikleta. Face mask is more than enough. Esep-esep naman General,” Ejercito added.

