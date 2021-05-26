Jordan Clarkson has some pretty good taste in cars

(Top Gear Philippines) Jordan Clarkson is the very definition of an NBA success story.

Drafted in the second round by the Washington Wizards before being immediately sent to the Los Angeles Lakers for cash, the 28-year-old Filipino-American worked his way toward becoming one of the league's most reliable rotation players and is now this season's leading sixth-man of the year candidate.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In 2020, Clarkson signed a fat four-year $52 million (P2.4 billion) contract with the Utah Jazz—a steal, perhaps, considering the new NBA sixth man of the year's current level of play.

By the looks of it, the dude knows exactly how to spend that hard-earned paycheck-like a millionaire NBA player. Look:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

No, we aren't talking about the pants. We have absolutely no idea what's going on there, though we think that's something only a millionaire would truly understand. Obviously, this being Top Gear Philippines, we're referring to the car. More specifically, the dressed-up Lamborghini Urus behind Clarkson.

In the US, the Lamborghini Urus gets a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with 641hp and 850Nm of torque-good enough for 0-100kph in just 3.6sec. They start at around $220,000 (P10.5 million), though by the looks of it, Clarkson may have had to shell out extra to customize his unit.

Continue reading below ↓

Clarkson has also enlisted the help of Champion Motoring in California to wrap his Chevrolet Corvette in beige. It's definitely a clean look, though we're not entirely sure what to think of the wheels Clarkson has gone with here.