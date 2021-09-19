JC Intal shows off post-retirement big bike, a special edition BMW R nineT Urban G/S

LOOKS like JC Intal is kicking back and enjoying the retirement life on two wheels.

On his personal Instagram page, he showed off one of the latest big bikes in his collection: the BMW R nineT Urban G/S, in a special yellow-and-black “40 Years G/S Edition.” Released just this year, the “bumblebee” design pays homage to the first touring bikes of BMW Motorrad, and packs a 1,170-cc air/oil-cooled twin-cylinder four-stroke boxer engine.

It looks like Intal has been keeping his eye on this bike for some time. On his motorcycle-focused Instagram page, he’s been posting pictures (both press images and what appear to be actual shots) since May of this year.

“It’s calling you, bro,” said one commenter.

JC Intal big bike reveal

It looks like he finally bit the bullet in July of this year, posting a picture of the bike with the caption, “Mamba forever.”

Director Sid Maderazo, who apparently owns the same model, chimed in the comments to say, “Congrats!”

Today, September 19, Intal posted a series of Instagram stories, labeled “LU”, featuring his fairly new R nineT.

Earlier this March, Intal announced his retirement after 13 years in the PBA. Since then, he’s participated in the 2021 Art Fair with a new series of paintings. Other R nineT owners in the PBA include James Yap and LA Tenorio.

