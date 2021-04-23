James Yap reveals PBA's advice for big bike riders

WITH many PBA players getting into motorcycles now, it seems difficult to enforce the clause on the Universal Players’ Contract that forbids them from “using transportation on two wheels.”

In an interview with Spin.ph last year, Commissioner Willie Marcial himself admitted that the league affords a lot of leeway when it comes to this particular provision.

“Medyo light lang nang konti,” the commissioner said.

Marcial is also very much aware that a lot of high-ranking team executives have a love for two wheels, as well. But he admonishes those players aboard motorcycles to keep in mind why the clause is there in the first place.

“Wag lang sila ma-aksidente, kasi pag na-aksidente sila, pwede hindi sila sagutin ng team. Pwedeng tapos na yung career nila,” he added.





In the Calamansi audio show Tropang TopBikes, avid rider James Yap elaborated more about this to the Top Bikes team. (Top Bikes is a fellow brand under Summit Media, which also runs Spin.ph. If you're a motorcycle fan, check the site out.)

“Hindi naman,” he responded when he was asked if they were forbidden to ride by the league. “Ang sinabi lang sa amin ay mag-ingat kayo, kailangan pag lumalabas kayo, kailangan naka-full gear kayo lagi.”

“Yun talaga advice sa amin,” 'Big Game' James continued. “Every time, kasi, 'Matitigas ang ulo niyo a. Ito na lang, di naman namin kayo mapigilan.'”

Yap is part of Club 9T, a group of R nineT-loving motorcycle enthusiasts that includes LA Tenorio and KG Canaleta. In the Philippines, the R nineT and other BMW big bikes are distributed by SMC Asia Car Distributors Corporation. As the initials suggest, it is run by San Miguel Corporation’s Ramon S. Ang.

The Top Bikes team ribbed him that Ang probably doesn’t mind PBA players' penchant for bikes.

“Okay naman sa kanya,” said James, “kasi kanya naman ang BMW.”

But he did add that “Meron talagang ibang teams na ayaw.”

Elsewhere on the show, Yap talked about his love for motorcycles. He began riding when he was still in his early teens, taking around his dad’s old underbone. But he began to seriously become a collector when he got his own Vespa.

Now, he said, he owns the R nineT, a Harley-Davidson Breakout, a BMW R100, a Vespa GTS 300, and a Vespa 946.

But he’s still looking to score one particular big bike in the future. “Actually more on BMW kasi ako. So syempre, naisip ko, gusto ko rin mag-experience yung Ducati. Yung panlaban nila sa GS. Para dalawa yung pang-tulin mo,” said the 17-year veteran.

