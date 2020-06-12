Looks like Big Game James has been tinkering with his BMW big bike

WHEN we last saw James Yap’s BMW R nineT Urban G/S, it was zooming up to Tagaytay for a quick ride with the so-called ‘PBA Moto-Club’.

But it looks like Rain or Shine big man’s beloved bike will be zooming out of lockdown with some awesome new hardware installed.

Recently, Yap posted a very summer-y shot of himself aboard the retro-style BMW motorcycle.

In his caption, he thanked Sixty 8 Moto Zentrum, a motorcycle store that also offers parts, accessories, and apparel.

In early June, the shop posted a picture of Yap and his luxury BMW motorbike, along with a laundry list of aftermarket parts that he had installed.

These include a LuisMoto carbon fiber tank, as well as new shocks from Öhlins, a conversion kit from Wunderlich, and various accessories from Italian brand Unit Garage.

Looks like Yap also had Zard Racing titanium exhaust headers put in — you can see the distinctive “snake welding” along the pipes. These promise a “significant increase [...] in torque and power at any range” compared to the original exhaust, as well as “astonishing sound,” according to their homepage.

Now James Yap’s motorcycle is even more badass than ever.

Even Marc Pingris was impressed. "Angas!" commented the Magnolia Hotshots forward on one of Yap's posts.

