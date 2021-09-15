What’s new with the iPhone 13, which starts at P50,990?

LUCKY number thirteen.

Apple has just unveiled its broad iPhone 13 lineup, which goes all the way from the iPhone 13 Mini to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Throughout each model, different storage tiers nudge the price up and down, but under the hood, a new chip and a focus on better photos/videos are definitely the hallmarks of the big reveals.

Models will release on September 24.

iPhone 13 starts at P50,990 (with Mini at P44,990)

The iPhone 13 takes much of its design cues from the iPhone 12, but with a thinner notch for the Face ID module at the top of the screen. Powering up the phone is the all-new A15 Bionic processor — with Apple calling it the “fastest CPU in a smartphone.” The dual camera module also sports a bigger sensor for the 12MP wide camera, as well as a better 12MP ultrawide camera.

New software touches will also make your videos and photos pop even more with this edition. A “cinematic mode” will add a movie-like flair to your shots with a software-enabled rack focus effect. Meanwhile, you can apply “photographic profiles” for more consistency across your shots.

It will also have more efficient battery life, with up to 2.5 hours’ worth of extra juice packed inside a bigger fuel tank.

The iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch screen, while the Mini measures 5.4 inches. The Mini version also gets more storage right off the bat, with 128GB available instead of just 64GB.

Here are the colors and prices:

iPhone 13

128GB: P50,990

256GB: P57,990

512GB: P69,990

Colors: Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, Product Red

iPhone 13 Mini

128GB: P44,990

Colors: Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, Product Red

iPhone 13 Pro starts at P63,990

The bigger, more powerful tier of the iPhone 13 starts at P63,990 for the base iPhone 13 Pro with 128GB, and can climb up to P101,990 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max with a whopping 1TB of storage.

The iPhone 13 Pro is the same size as the iPhone 13 at 6.1 inches. (The iPhone 13 Pro Max, meanwhile, has a 6.7-inch screen.) But the Super Retina RXD display offers variable refresh rates that can go as high as 120Hz — which means butter-smooth gaming and scrolling when you need it.





Turn the phone around, and you’ll see the other key differentiator with the base iPhone 13: triple cameras. Compared to the iPhone 12 Pro, the wide camera gets a better sensor, the ultrawide camera gets a bigger aperture, and the telephoto camera can zoom closer than ever. Each camera also gets night mode and sensor-shift optical image stabilization, so you’ll get less blurry photos.

All models get the brand-new, powerful A15 processor.

Here are the colors and prices:

iPhone 13 Pro

128GB: P63,990

256GB: P70,990

512GB: P82,990

1TB: P95,990

Colors: Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold, Graphite

iPhone 13 Pro Max

128GB: P70,990

256GB: P76,990

512GB: P88,990

1TB: P101,990

Colors: Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold, Graphite

New Apple Watch and iPad Mini also announced

Aside from new phones, other Apple reveals also include the brand-new model of the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch Series 7 has a brand-new look and a slightly bigger, and slimmer, chassis (big enough, indeed, that it can already fit a full keyboard layout for typing). The screen has also been re-engineered to reduce bezels all around, giving you a better display-to-body ratio.

The entire watch itself is also more durable, with better crack resistance and an IP6X rating to help fend off dust.

Meanwhile, the new iPad Mini is a small, slim tablet with rounded corners with a USB-C port and upgraded modules for both the front-facing and rear cameras. Compared to the past iPad Mini, released back in 2019, it bumped up the screen from 7.9 inches to 8.3 inches. It also supports the second-gen iPad Pencil, which you’ll have to buy separately.

