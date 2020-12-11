iPhone 11 at P10,000 off + all the best tech deals for 12.12

IT’S NOW the metaphorical last two minutes before Christmas.

If you haven’t shopped for presents (whether for other people or yourself), then consider splurging on these tech deals. Normally, you might not be considering buying these, but with deep discounts and the holiday spirit, well, these gadgets are more tempting than ever.

If you want to tune out the entire world when you listen to music:

Sony WH-1000XM4

P17,999 (from P19,999)

Shop here.

Continue reading below ↓

Bar none, these are the best wireless headphones in the market. Put these on, turn on noise cancelation, and shut out the world.

If you’re looking for a fully-featured smartwatch:

Huawei Watch GT2

P6,599 (from P10,990)

Shop here.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Fantastic fitness tracking meets solid battery life in this smartwatch from Huawei.

If you’re looking for your first wireless earbuds:

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

P5,990 (from P8,990)

Shop here.

Continue reading below ↓

These beans are truly magic.

If you’re looking to have a massive party at home:

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6

P10,499 (from P14,999)

Shop here.

Continue reading below ↓

Because nothing gets a party started better than some bass-heavy portable speakers.

If you want a phone that stands out from the pack:

OnePlus 7T Pro

P27,290 (from P35,990)

Shop here.

A very good phone from a brand that’s out of the ordinary.

If you want to get a brand new Apple phone for an unbelievable discount:

Apple iPhone 11

P37,990 (from P47,990)

Shop here.

Continue reading below ↓

Come on, an iPhone at a 20 percent discount? Get on it.

If you want to finally, finally upgrade your slow office laptop:

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i (i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GTX 1650 version)

P42,295 (from P46,995)

Shop here.

Continue reading below ↓

Think of it as a, ahem, work-related expense. That can play video games.

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.