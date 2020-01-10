Looking for a new PS4? DataBlitz is selling a 1TB PS4 Pro that comes with 4 included games

TO THOROUGHLY massacre what’s left of your 13th month pay, along comes DataBlitz to announce that one of their best deals ever is back in stock.

They’re offering a 1-terabyte PS4 Pro (with 1 controller), plus four games for P17,990. Yes, you read that right: four games.

They’re all old games, sure, but they’re definitely classics. The freebie discs are Horizon Zero Dawn, the post-apocalyptic game where you fight robot dinosaurs and figure out what the hell happened to the planet; God of War, where you play a daddy deity who carries a very big axe; Grand Theft Auto V, a sprawling crime saga where you can also play golf; and Fortnite, the cartoonish, uber-popular battle royale shooter.

Continue reading below ↓

Technically, you also get three more free games, because this bundle also comes with a three-month free subscription to PlayStation Plus. With PS Plus, you won’t just get access to multiplayer action, but a choice of one of two free games to download every month. Free games this month include Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator.

They ran a similar deal a month before, but gave the bundle a special holiday price of just P12,990. Evidently, stocks flew off the shelves. Still, even at this price point, the video game retailer expects units to still sell fast. DataBlitz warns interested buyers that they’ll need to call ahead at branches to check availability. Here’s a list of all branches.