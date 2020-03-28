Gadgets

In Marikina Public Market, a drone that talks and takes your temp

by Lio Mangubat
1 Hour ago
PHOTO: Screenshot from 24 Oras

Drones, the new frontliners?

A week after Pasig City announced that it would deploy “misting drones” to disinfect public areas, Marikina rolled out an airborne innovation of its own: a temperature-taking, talking drone.

As demoed yesterday in GMA 7’s 24 Oras, this drone will hover above the crowd at Marikina Public Market. It’s equipped with a thermal scanner hooked to a monitor.

“Makikita sa monitor kung sino ang may lagnat,” reported Maki Pulido. And then, using its mounted loudspeaker, “mapapaalahanin na rin ang mamimili sa social distancing.”

The drone appears to be a DJI Enterprise 2 Mavic Dual.

“The Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual allows users to measure temperatures and conveniently store images and temperature data for efficient reporting and analysis,” says the company’s press release. It uses a FLIR Lepton Thermal microcamera to track body heat. Optional accessories for the drone include a 100-decibel speaker, which can play up to 10 pre-recorded messages.

Another innovation in the city was a proposed COVID-19 testing lab, developed with the UP National Institutes of Health and given a P3.8 million budget. On Thursday, however, Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said that the Department of Health had rejected the lab’s application because it should be housed in a separate building.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire denied that the DOH had rejected the application. Instead, she said to ABS-CBN News, the agency will work with the city government to “help them until they can attain the standards.”

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
