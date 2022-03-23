How Kumu partnership will help grow PVL

LIVESTREAMING app Kumu is one of the many avenues where you can watch the ongoing Premier Volleyball League.

But beyond a space to watch games, both Kumu and the league are viewing this partnership as a way to keep growing the volleyball community.

Over the past few months, Kumu has become a virtual tambayan for fans and athletes alike. Carmela Tunay, who announced her retirement from the sport last year, has become one of the leading volleyball livestreamers in the app, as well as the partnership manager between the PVL and Kumu.

(Editor’s Note: Summit Media, which publishes Spin.ph, is among the investors at Kumu.)

Volleyball fans are among the most engaged Kumu users

"The volleyball community is one of the strongest communities on Kumu right now," said Tunay.

The two-time SuperLiga title-holder added, "We in Kumu really want to support the community as a whole. What better way to accomplish that than to partner with the PVL, the home of our favorite players, and the best volleyball players in the country?"

Meanwhile, Paolo Pineda, chief commercial officer at Kumu, said, "It has been amazing to watch the outpouring of support of kumunizens towards the volleyball community in the short time that they've been hanging out at Kumu.

Fans used the app during the PVL offseason to keep tabs on their favorite athletes and keep those fandom flames alive — something Kumu is very much aware of.

“It is only fitting that Kumu return the favor and show our support through the PVL partnership — spotlighting the league, and most importantly, the athletes,” Pineda continued.

