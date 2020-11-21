How Gretchen Ho’s ‘Donate a Bike, Save a Job’ project went from 30 bikes to a thousand

IT was meant to be just 30 bikes.

In the height of the pandemic lockdown, TV personality and former volleyball star Gretchen Ho thought of a bright idea: why not donate bikes to frontliners? After all, with no public transportation during the time, they would be the ones who’d need it the most.

“It started off 30 nga lang, e pero narinig ko, sabi ni Lord, ‘Duwag nung 30. Gawin mo nang 50.”

Two months later, Ho is now projecting that she would be able to give away 1,000 bikes by early December.

Thanks to generous donors and brands, the scope of her little project has grown enormously.

“Alam mo yung people that are so quick to say that there’s donor fatigue? I don’t think so. Like with what happened to our bike drive,” she said.

But it all started with Gretchen’s realization that she had to do something more during the lockdown.

“What inspired me to do this project was the itch that really pushed to not just stay here at home,” she said. “I wasn’t feeling good about me being able to live comfortably inside my home and hear about others losing their jobs.”

So far, more than 11,000 people have applied to be beneficiaries of the project on a Google Forms page that Ho set up.

“When I started reading the stories, hindi kinaya ng heart ko e,” she confessed.

For Ho, she’s giving them something beyond two-wheeled transportation. She said, “More than livelihood, it gives them hope, it gives them another boost that somebody cares for them in this pandemic.”